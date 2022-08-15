Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) Short Interest Down 19.2% in July

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a decline of 19.2% from the July 15th total of 14,600 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 6,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Insider Activity at Oak Valley Bancorp

In related news, Director Lynn Dickerson purchased 1,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.85 per share, for a total transaction of $34,218.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,274.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders have bought 2,856 shares of company stock worth $50,391. Company insiders own 19.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Oak Valley Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Oak Valley Bancorp by 8.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Oak Valley Bancorp by 12.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 3.3% during the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 43,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Oak Valley Bancorp Trading Up 1.5 %

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Oak Valley Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OVLY opened at $18.49 on Monday. Oak Valley Bancorp has a 12 month low of $16.52 and a 12 month high of $19.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.70 and a 200-day moving average of $17.95.

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. Oak Valley Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 26.60%. The company had revenue of $14.60 million during the quarter.

Oak Valley Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from Oak Valley Bancorp’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.66%. Oak Valley Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 16.76%.

About Oak Valley Bancorp

Oak Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Oak Valley Community Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in the Central Valley and the Eastern Sierras. The company's deposits products include checking and savings, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

