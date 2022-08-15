Obyte (GBYTE) One Day Volume Tops $9,196.00

Obyte (GBYTE) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 15th. One Obyte coin can currently be purchased for $16.64 or 0.00069105 BTC on exchanges. Obyte has a total market cap of $13.61 million and approximately $9,196.00 worth of Obyte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Obyte has traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001442 BTC.
- VITE (VITE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000128 BTC.
- Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000012 BTC.
- IoT Chain (ITC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000050 BTC.
- HYCON (HYC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.
About Obyte
Obyte is a coin. Its launch date was December 25th, 2016. Obyte’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 817,922 coins. The official website for Obyte is obyte.org. The Reddit community for Obyte is /r/byteball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Obyte is medium.com/byteball. Obyte’s official Twitter account is @ObyteOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Obyte
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Obyte directly using US dollars.
