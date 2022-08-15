OncoCyte Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of OncoCyte Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.88.

Several research analysts have weighed in on OCX shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on OncoCyte from $1.80 to $1.40 in a research note on Sunday, May 15th. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on OncoCyte from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on OncoCyte from $2.25 to $2.10 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stephens lowered OncoCyte from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Pura Vida Investments, Llc sold 99,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.03, for a total value of $102,367.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,427,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,650,018.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OncoCyte

OncoCyte Stock Down 3.7 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OCX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OncoCyte in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OncoCyte in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Wealth Effects LLC purchased a new stake in OncoCyte during the 4th quarter worth about $94,000. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC increased its holdings in OncoCyte by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 135,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of OncoCyte in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN OCX opened at $0.94 on Monday. OncoCyte has a 52 week low of $0.81 and a 52 week high of $4.79. The stock has a market cap of $111.65 million, a PE ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.88.

OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. OncoCyte had a negative net margin of 877.80% and a negative return on equity of 52.12%. Sell-side analysts forecast that OncoCyte will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About OncoCyte

OncoCyte Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular test for early-stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a proprietary gene expression assay.

