Orbit Chain (ORC) Market Capitalization Achieves $108.15 Million

Orbit Chain (ORC) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. One Orbit Chain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000726 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Orbit Chain has traded up 19.9% against the U.S. dollar. Orbit Chain has a total market capitalization of $108.15 million and approximately $595,158.00 worth of Orbit Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Orbit Chain alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,235.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004126 BTC.

Revolution Populi (RVP) traded up 74,194.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00037362 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003974 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004124 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004171 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002110 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00036218 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.63 or 0.00126393 BTC.

Orbit Chain Coin Profile

Orbit Chain (ORC) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 23rd, 2018. Orbit Chain’s total supply is 962,424,585 coins and its circulating supply is 614,690,014 coins. Orbit Chain’s official message board is medium.com/orbit-chain. Orbit Chain’s official Twitter account is @Organiccouk and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Orbit Chain is orbitchain.io.

Buying and Selling Orbit Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbit-chain is a multi-asset blockchain that stores, transfers, and verifies information and assets which exist on various public blockchains through decentralized Inter Blockchain Communication (IBC). Orbit claims to have a new blockchain network architecture that aims to solve problems such as limited function, lack of convenience, energy inefficiency, incomplete decentralization, and immature governance mechanism. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbit Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbit Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orbit Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Orbit Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orbit Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.