Osino Resources (CVE:OSI) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.71

Osino Resources Corp. (CVE:OSI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.71 and last traded at C$0.71, with a volume of 328788 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.78.

Osino Resources Stock Down 7.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.93 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.09. The company has a market cap of C$100.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.38.

Osino Resources (CVE:OSI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 30th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Osino Resources Corp. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About Osino Resources

Osino Resources Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold mining properties in Namibia. Its flagship project is the Twin Hills project located in Central Namibia. As of December 31, 2021, it had 14 exploration licenses covering 153,658 hectares located in Namibia.

