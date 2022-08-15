Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:OTMO) Short Interest Update

Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:OTMO – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 166,200 shares, a growth of 20.3% from the July 15th total of 138,200 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 575,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Otonomo Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OTMO traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,779. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.42. Otonomo Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.57 and a 1-year high of $9.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OTMO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Otonomo Technologies from $7.50 to $4.50 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Otonomo Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Otonomo Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1.50 target price for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Otonomo Technologies

Otonomo Technologies Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otonomo Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otonomo Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $674,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Otonomo Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $1,243,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Otonomo Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $2,332,000. 51.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Otonomo Technologies Ltd. provides an automotive data service platform and marketplace that enables car manufacturers, drivers, and service providers to be part of a connected ecosystem. The company offers cabin data, including the state of doors and windows, ADAS, and infotainment data; engine-related information, such as fuel, oil, error codes or battery voltage, and state of charge; maintenance data comprising time or distance traveled and diagnostic trouble codes; data related to the specific vehicles, which include making, model, year, and fuel type; driving data consisting of location, distance travelled, odometer, and heading and speed; and environmental data that include external weather and temperature, and road hazards and road signs.

