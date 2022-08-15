Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, an increase of 28.9% from the July 15th total of 892,400 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 176,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.5 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Siebert Williams Shank lowered shares of Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Otter Tail Price Performance

NASDAQ:OTTR traded up $1.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $81.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,468. Otter Tail has a fifty-two week low of $52.49 and a fifty-two week high of $81.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.40 and a 200-day moving average of $64.53.

Otter Tail Announces Dividend

Otter Tail ( NASDAQ:OTTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $400.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.87 million. Otter Tail had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The company’s revenue was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Otter Tail will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.412 per share. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Otter Tail’s payout ratio is 26.36%.

Institutional Trading of Otter Tail

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OTTR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Otter Tail by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,441,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $277,569,000 after purchasing an additional 92,114 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Otter Tail by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,032,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,561,000 after purchasing an additional 12,769 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Otter Tail by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 996,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,310,000 after purchasing an additional 44,571 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Otter Tail by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 865,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,110,000 after purchasing an additional 21,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Otter Tail by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 774,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,296,000 after acquiring an additional 16,508 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.58% of the company’s stock.

About Otter Tail

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

