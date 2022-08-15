Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) Hits New 12-Month High at $81.98

Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $81.98 and last traded at $81.98, with a volume of 3070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.43.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on OTTR shares. Siebert Williams Shank lowered shares of Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 0.46.

Otter Tail ( NASDAQ:OTTR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.50. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 18.42%. The company had revenue of $400.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. Otter Tail’s quarterly revenue was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Otter Tail Co. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.412 per share. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.36%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otter Tail during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Otter Tail during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otter Tail during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Otter Tail during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.58% of the company’s stock.

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

