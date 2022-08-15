Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on OC. UBS Group decreased their target price on Owens Corning from $137.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Owens Corning from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Owens Corning from $102.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Owens Corning from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Owens Corning from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.92.

Owens Corning Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE OC traded down $0.84 on Monday, reaching $90.35. The company had a trading volume of 570,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,000,770. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $83.09 and its 200-day moving average is $88.63. The stock has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Owens Corning has a 52 week low of $72.97 and a 52 week high of $101.12.

Insider Activity at Owens Corning

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.52. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 26.22% and a net margin of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Owens Corning news, VP Kelly Schmidt sold 1,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total value of $178,344.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,083 shares in the company, valued at $1,386,580.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Owens Corning

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 90.5% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,522 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 65,016 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,949,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066 shares in the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 20,268 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 3,604 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the 1st quarter valued at $1,592,000. Finally, AIA Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

