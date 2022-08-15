Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Short Interest Up 19.2% in July

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,980,000 shares, an increase of 19.2% from the July 15th total of 3,340,000 shares. Currently, 4.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Owens Corning Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:OC traded down $0.84 during trading on Monday, hitting $90.35. 570,219 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,000,767. Owens Corning has a 52 week low of $72.97 and a 52 week high of $101.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.61.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.52. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 26.22% and a net margin of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.60 EPS. Owens Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 12.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 18th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 15th. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 12.44%.

In related news, VP Kelly Schmidt sold 1,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total value of $178,344.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,386,580.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Owens Corning

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Owens Corning by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 414 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 1,566.7% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 350 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Owens Corning from $102.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Bank of America cut Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $119.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Owens Corning from $137.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Owens Corning from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.92.

About Owens Corning

(Get Rating)

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.