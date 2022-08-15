Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) PT Lowered to $11.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by analysts at Credit Suisse Group to $11.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 11.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on PLTR. Citigroup reduced their target price on Palantir Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.83.

NYSE:PLTR remained flat at $9.91 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,082,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,559,602. Palantir Technologies has a one year low of $6.44 and a one year high of $29.29. The company has a market capitalization of $20.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.70 and a beta of 3.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.70.

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.04). Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 30.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.06%. The company had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 48,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.09, for a total value of $393,627.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 720,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,827,793.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 22,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $182,007.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 697,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,602,563.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 48,656 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.09, for a total value of $393,627.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 720,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,827,793.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 427,935 shares of company stock worth $4,209,427 in the last three months. 13.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regal Partners Ltd lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Regal Partners Ltd now owns 2,484,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,535,000 after acquiring an additional 70,103 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $755,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 194.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,895,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,895,920 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 872,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,916,000 after purchasing an additional 63,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 1,558.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 287,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after purchasing an additional 269,972 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.02% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

