PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) is Rovida Advisors Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Rovida Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,124,350 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 124,350 shares during the quarter. PAR Technology comprises about 9.7% of Rovida Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Rovida Advisors Inc. owned approximately 4.16% of PAR Technology worth $45,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in PAR Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in PAR Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new stake in PAR Technology in the first quarter valued at $61,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PAR Technology by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in PAR Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $167,000.

PAR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut PAR Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com raised PAR Technology to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on PAR Technology from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on PAR Technology from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PAR Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.60.

Shares of PAR traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $40.69. The company had a trading volume of 4,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,955. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 3.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.14. PAR Technology Co. has a 52-week low of $28.87 and a 52-week high of $73.45.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The software maker reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.02). PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 28.34% and a negative return on equity of 17.72%. The company had revenue of $85.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.39) earnings per share. PAR Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that PAR Technology Co. will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) technology solutions, including Brink POS, an open cloud solution that integrates with third party products and in-house systems; Punchh, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution for restaurant and convenience store brands; Data Central, a cloud software solution for back-office applications; PAR Payment Services, a merchant services offering; POS integrated solutions for wireless headsets for drive-thru order-taking; and the PAR Infinity, PAR Phase, PAR Helix, and the EverServ 8000 series platform.

