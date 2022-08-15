Park Lawn (OTCMKTS:PRRWF) Price Target Cut to C$37.00

Park Lawn (OTCMKTS:PRRWF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$42.50 to C$37.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PRRWF. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$47.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Park Lawn from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.17.

Shares of PRRWF stock traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $23.75. The company had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 471. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.69. Park Lawn has a 52-week low of $23.54 and a 52-week high of $33.09.

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides deathcare products and services in Canada and the United States. The company primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral, after life celebration, cemetery, and cremation services.

