Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday.

Separately, Barclays set a 3,000.00 target price on shares of Partner Communications in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd.

Get Partner Communications alerts:

Partner Communications Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PTNR traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,378. Partner Communications has a 52 week low of $3.92 and a 52 week high of $9.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 0.76.

Institutional Trading of Partner Communications

Partner Communications ( NASDAQ:PTNR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Partner Communications had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $269.00 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Partner Communications by 13.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,011 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Partner Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Partner Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Partner Communications by 241.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 39,399 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 27,869 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

About Partner Communications

(Get Rating)

Partner Communications Company Ltd. provides various telecommunication services in Israel. It operates in two segments, Cellular and Fixed-Line. The company offers cellular telephony services, including basic cellular telephony, text messaging, internet browsing and data transfer, content, handset repair, roaming, and services provided to other operators that are permitted to use its cellular network, as well as Machine to Machine and Internet of Things services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Partner Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Partner Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.