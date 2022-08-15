Pax Dollar One Day Trading Volume Tops $5.27 Million (USDP)

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 15th. Pax Dollar has a total market capitalization of $946.00 million and approximately $5.27 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pax Dollar coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00004134 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Pax Dollar has traded up 0% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Pax Dollar alerts:

Arweave (AR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.95 or 0.00057660 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000195 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000023 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000143 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pax Dollar Coin Profile

Pax Dollar is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 945,642,940 coins. The official message board for Pax Dollar is medium.com/@PaxosStandard. The official website for Pax Dollar is paxos.com/standard. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @PaxosStandard.

Buying and Selling Pax Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Paxos Standard (PAX) is a stable coin owned by Paxos Trust Company, LLC. It combines the stability of the dollar with the efficiency of blockchain technology. Paxos is regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services, which has deep experience and knowledge as an intermediary between fiat and digital assets. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, it offers the benefits of crypto-assets such as immutability and decentralized accounting. Since it is fully collateralized by dollars, Paxos Standard offers a liquid and digital alternative to cash, available 24/7 for instantaneous transaction settlement and fully redeemable. Paxos Standard has been designed as an Ethereum token written according to the ERC-20 protocol so that anyone with an Ethereum wallet will be able to send and receive Paxos Standard tokens. The smart contract has been audited by smart contract auditors Nomic Labs and ChainSecurity, and nationally top-ranking auditing firm Withum will perform attestation procedures on their token and bank account balances on a month-end basis. Why Use Paxos Standard: Hold digital assets in PAX to limit exposure to volatilitySettle the cash component of digital asset transactions in dollar-equivalent denominationsMove between digital assets with ease and lower feesSettle transactions outside of traditional banking hoursTransact internationally more efficiently”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pax Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pax Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pax Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pax Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.