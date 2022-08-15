Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,920,000 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the July 15th total of 3,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 391,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.0 days. Currently, 14.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PAG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Penske Automotive Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.25.

Penske Automotive Group Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of PAG stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $117.56. 221,634 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 357,239. Penske Automotive Group has a 12 month low of $83.48 and a 12 month high of $123.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.86. The stock has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.23.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

Penske Automotive Group ( NYSE:PAG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 34.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Penske Automotive Group will post 17.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is currently 11.68%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John Barr sold 5,000 shares of Penske Automotive Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.06, for a total transaction of $580,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $427,448.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 46.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Penske Automotive Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 42,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,511,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 90.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Penske Automotive Group during the 4th quarter valued at $397,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.13% of the company’s stock.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

