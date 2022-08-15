People s United Financial Inc. Has $9.15 Million Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

People s United Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 26.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,720 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $9,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Wealth Alliance increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 88.8% during the first quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 37.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,963,000 after acquiring an additional 9,390 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 12.2% during the first quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.50, for a total transaction of $199,752.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,477,412. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.00, for a total value of $211,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,472,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,852,745,132. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.50, for a total transaction of $199,752.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,477,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,115,291 shares of company stock valued at $355,901,728. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock opened at $308.08 on Monday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $220.20 and a 12-month high of $335.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $292.73 billion, a PE ratio of 49.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $315.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $291.91.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.61). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 85.58%. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LLY. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. UBS Group upped their target price on Eli Lilly and to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $317.00.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

