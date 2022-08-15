Phantomx (PNX) Price Up 6.7% This Week

Phantomx (PNX) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 14th. One Phantomx coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Phantomx has a total market cap of $20,501.19 and approximately $9.00 worth of Phantomx was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Phantomx has traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.24 or 0.00226163 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00004467 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001505 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00008902 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004012 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.75 or 0.00473495 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000284 BTC.

About Phantomx

Phantomx is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Phantomx’s total supply is 48,495,525 coins. Phantomx’s official website is phantomx.co. Phantomx’s official Twitter account is @PhantomX_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Phantomx

According to CryptoCompare, “PhantomX is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantomx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantomx should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phantomx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

