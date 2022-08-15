Piper Sandler Trims IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Target Price to $100.00

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.
IAC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $149.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Benchmark dropped their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $200.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen reduced their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $173.00 to $154.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IAC/InterActiveCorp has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $139.33.
IAC/InterActiveCorp Trading Up 1.4 %
Shares of IAC opened at $76.17 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.34. The stock has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 52-week low of $66.59 and a 52-week high of $158.81.
About IAC/InterActiveCorp
IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.
