Pirate Chain 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $144,460.00 (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.51 or 0.00002119 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pirate Chain has a total market capitalization of $98.64 million and $144,460.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Pirate Chain has traded 11.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.61 or 0.00306098 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.69 or 0.00123469 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.08 or 0.00083515 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 30.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00004369 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000264 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000041 BTC.

About Pirate Chain

Pirate Chain (ARRR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 192,088,450 coins and its circulating supply is 193,577,238 coins. Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain. The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

