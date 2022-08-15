Plasma Finance (PPAY) Price Tops $0.0057

Plasma Finance (PPAY) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. Over the last seven days, Plasma Finance has traded down 7.2% against the US dollar. One Plasma Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.0057 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Plasma Finance has a total market capitalization of $704,879.16 and $3,897.00 worth of Plasma Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Plasma Finance alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004152 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002292 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001552 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00013504 BTC.

Plasma Finance Profile

Plasma Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 123,116,295 coins. Plasma Finance’s official Twitter account is @plasma_pay and its Facebook page is accessible here. Plasma Finance’s official message board is medium.com/plasmapay. The official website for Plasma Finance is plasma.finance.

Plasma Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Plasma Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Plasma Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Plasma Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Plasma Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Plasma Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.