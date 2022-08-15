PlotX Price Hits $0.0294 on Top Exchanges (PLOT)

PlotX (PLOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 14th. During the last week, PlotX has traded up 5.1% against the dollar. PlotX has a market capitalization of $1.95 million and approximately $147,683.00 worth of PlotX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PlotX coin can now be bought for about $0.0294 or 0.00000119 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PlotX Profile

PlotX (CRYPTO:PLOT) is a coin. PlotX’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,318,562 coins. The Reddit community for PlotX is https://reddit.com/r/PlotX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PlotX’s official website is plotx.io. PlotX’s official Twitter account is @TryPlotX and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PlotX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PlotX is a non-custodial prediction protocol that enables users to earn rewards on high-yield prediction markets. PLOT is a non-refundable functional ERC-20 utility token which will be used as the medium of exchange between participants on the PlotX prediction market protocol with various use-cases like placing predictions, staking and governance. More details on PLOT here. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlotX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlotX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PlotX using one of the exchanges listed above.

