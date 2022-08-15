POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) Shares Gap Up to $8.83

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.83, but opened at $9.06. POINT Biopharma Global shares last traded at $8.75, with a volume of 1,475 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PNT shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on POINT Biopharma Global from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of POINT Biopharma Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.38.

POINT Biopharma Global ( NASDAQ:PNT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.02. Research analysts predict that POINT Biopharma Global Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Neil E. Fleshner sold 564,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total transaction of $4,237,172.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,023,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,703,067.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNT. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in POINT Biopharma Global during the fourth quarter worth $232,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in POINT Biopharma Global by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 139,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 9,433 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in POINT Biopharma Global during the fourth quarter worth about $444,000. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $178,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $343,000. 41.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a radiopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radioligands that fight cancer. Its lead product candidates include PNT2002, a prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) targeted radioligand that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors.

