Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Insider Stephen L. Eastman Sells 12,000 Shares

Posted by on Aug 15th, 2022

Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PIIGet Rating) insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total value of $1,441,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,583 shares in the company, valued at $2,472,841.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Polaris Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:PII traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $120.41. The company had a trading volume of 507,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 726,120. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.22. Polaris Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.24 and a 1-year high of $134.10. The firm has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.04.

Polaris (NYSE:PIIGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.36. Polaris had a return on equity of 41.72% and a net margin of 3.27%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.70 EPS. Polaris’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Polaris Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Polaris Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Polaris’s payout ratio is presently 59.53%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Polaris

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Polaris during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Polaris by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PII. DA Davidson began coverage on Polaris in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Polaris from $145.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Polaris from $149.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Polaris in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Finally, Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Polaris in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.36.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through six segments: ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

