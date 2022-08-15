Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Insider Stephen L. Eastman Sells 12,000 Shares

Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total value of $1,441,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,583 shares in the company, valued at $2,472,841.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Polaris Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:PII traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $120.41. The company had a trading volume of 507,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 726,120. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.22. Polaris Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.24 and a 1-year high of $134.10. The firm has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.04.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.36. Polaris had a return on equity of 41.72% and a net margin of 3.27%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.70 EPS. Polaris’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Polaris Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Polaris Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Polaris

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Polaris’s payout ratio is presently 59.53%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Polaris during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Polaris by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PII. DA Davidson began coverage on Polaris in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Polaris from $145.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Polaris from $149.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Polaris in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Finally, Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Polaris in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.36.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through six segments: ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

