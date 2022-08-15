Polkadex (PDEX) Price Hits $2.10 on Major Exchanges

Polkadex (PDEX) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. Polkadex has a total market capitalization of $15.68 million and $435,754.00 worth of Polkadex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polkadex coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.10 or 0.00008753 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Polkadex has traded 12.6% higher against the US dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004164 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002318 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001551 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00013750 BTC.
About Polkadex
Polkadex’s total supply is 7,460,000 coins. Polkadex’s official Twitter account is @polkadex.
Buying and Selling Polkadex
