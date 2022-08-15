PolySwarm Trading Down 1.6% Over Last 7 Days (NCT)

PolySwarm (NCT) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 14th. PolySwarm has a total market cap of $27.39 million and $2.83 million worth of PolySwarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PolySwarm has traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar. One PolySwarm coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0177 or 0.00000071 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PolySwarm alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24,795.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004033 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004074 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004028 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004061 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002062 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.48 or 0.00126958 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00036001 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.92 or 0.00064207 BTC.

PolySwarm Profile

PolySwarm (NCT) is a coin. It launched on January 3rd, 2018. PolySwarm’s total supply is 1,885,913,076 coins and its circulating supply is 1,546,457,130 coins. PolySwarm’s official Twitter account is @polyswarm and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PolySwarm is polyswarm.io. PolySwarm’s official message board is medium.com/polyswarm. The Reddit community for PolySwarm is /r/polyswarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

PolySwarm Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolySwarm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PolySwarm should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PolySwarm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PolySwarm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PolySwarm and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.