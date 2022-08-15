Portland Global Advisors LLC Has $13.74 Million Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Portland Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 197,721 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,732 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of Portland Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $13,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lake Point Wealth Management raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 285.9% during the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

IEFA traded up $0.46 during trading on Monday, reaching $63.10. 5,736,056 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.01. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84.

