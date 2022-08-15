Portland Global Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Portland Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,348 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $3,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ascent Group LLC increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 144.5% in the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 2,821 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter worth about $97,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,737 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 6,048 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Samrat S. Khichi sold 9,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.44, for a total transaction of $2,392,141.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,543,888.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $115,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Samrat S. Khichi sold 9,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.44, for a total transaction of $2,392,141.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,543,888.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Price Performance

Becton, Dickinson and stock traded up $3.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $266.75. The company had a trading volume of 23,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,194,057. The company has a market capitalization of $76.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.59. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $231.46 and a 12-month high of $280.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $256.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.16. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.31 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BDX shares. Citigroup lowered Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $271.71.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

