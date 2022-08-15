Portland Global Advisors LLC Sells 470 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Portland Global Advisors LLC decreased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Bank OZK raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank OZK now owns 68,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,067,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 21,557 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.4% during the first quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.3% in the first quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 65,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC now owns 6,345 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PFE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Friday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Barclays increased their price target on Pfizer to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.50.

Shares of PFE traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $49.72. 626,346 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,205,676. The firm has a market cap of $278.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.95. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.94 and a 52-week high of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $27.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 28.92%. Pfizer’s revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.31%.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $227,603.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,250.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

