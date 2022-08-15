PotCoin Market Capitalization Achieves $880,014.78 (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded 12.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 15th. PotCoin has a total market cap of $880,014.78 and approximately $765.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PotCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0039 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, PotCoin has traded 19.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24,156.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,906.90 or 0.07893890 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.58 or 0.00172115 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00022108 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.46 or 0.00254426 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.70 or 0.00681791 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.62 or 0.00565556 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00005481 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

POT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 227,684,461 coins. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin. The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com.

Buying and Selling PotCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

