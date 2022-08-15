Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.
Separately, Sidoti downgraded Powell Industries from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 10th.
Powell Industries Stock Performance
Shares of POWL stock opened at $27.45 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.59 and a 200-day moving average of $23.40. The stock has a market cap of $323.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.21 and a beta of 1.16. Powell Industries has a 52-week low of $18.81 and a 52-week high of $31.81.
Powell Industries Announces Dividend
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Powell Industries
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Powell Industries by 71.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 4,286 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Powell Industries by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Powell Industries during the second quarter worth $76,000. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Powell Industries by 36.8% during the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 195,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,580,000 after acquiring an additional 52,729 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Powell Industries by 86.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Powell Industries Company Profile
Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems for the distribution, control, and monitoring of electrical energy. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.
