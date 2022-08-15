Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

Separately, Sidoti downgraded Powell Industries from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 10th.

Powell Industries Stock Performance

Shares of POWL stock opened at $27.45 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.59 and a 200-day moving average of $23.40. The stock has a market cap of $323.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.21 and a beta of 1.16. Powell Industries has a 52-week low of $18.81 and a 52-week high of $31.81.

Powell Industries Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Powell Industries

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. Powell Industries’s payout ratio is 148.57%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Powell Industries by 71.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 4,286 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Powell Industries by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Powell Industries during the second quarter worth $76,000. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Powell Industries by 36.8% during the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 195,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,580,000 after acquiring an additional 52,729 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Powell Industries by 86.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Powell Industries Company Profile

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems for the distribution, control, and monitoring of electrical energy. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

Further Reading

