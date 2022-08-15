Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW) Short Interest Up 15.9% in July

Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,000 shares, an increase of 15.9% from the July 15th total of 16,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Power REIT

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Power REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Power REIT during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Power REIT by 70.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Power REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $300,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Power REIT by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 6,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. 41.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Power REIT alerts:

Power REIT Price Performance

Shares of PW traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.70. The company had a trading volume of 23,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,857. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 11.15 and a quick ratio of 11.15. Power REIT has a 12 month low of $11.04 and a 12 month high of $81.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.86 million, a PE ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 0.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Power REIT Company Profile

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Power REIT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.

(Get Rating)

Power REIT is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns real estate related to infrastructure assets including properties for Controlled Environment Agriculture, Renewable Energy and Transportation. Power REIT is actively seeking to expand its real estate portfolio related to Controlled Environment Agriculture.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Power REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.