Powerledger Price Tops $0.27 on Major Exchanges (POWR)

Powerledger (POWR) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 15th. In the last week, Powerledger has traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar. Powerledger has a market capitalization of $130.85 million and approximately $23.39 million worth of Powerledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Powerledger coin can now be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00001116 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Powerledger Profile

Powerledger is a coin. It was first traded on July 5th, 2017. Powerledger’s total supply is 999,506,123 coins and its circulating supply is 485,339,140 coins. The Reddit community for Powerledger is https://reddit.com/r/PowerLedger. Powerledger’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Powerledger Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Power Ledger is a decentralized energy exchange platform. It incorporates energy applications, such as a P2P energy trading application that allows businesses to host trading on the platform. This technology enables the sale of surplus renewable energy generated at residential and commercial developments (including multi-unit/multi-tenanted) connected to existing electricity distribution networks, or within micro-grids. POWR is an Ethereum-based token that fuels the Power Ledger Ecosystem. POWR tokens serve as access permission tokens, allowing the Application Hosts and their consumers to gain access to the P2P trading features and other Power Ledger applications. To synchronize the ecosystem globally and create cross-market electricity compatibility, a second token, Sparkz, is used in Power Ledger's ecosystem transactions. Applications Hosts may convert their POWR tokens to Sparks when the ecosystem has been accessed. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Powerledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Powerledger should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Powerledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

