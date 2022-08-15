Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Shares Gap Down to $67.39

Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS – Get Rating) (TSE:PD)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $67.39, but opened at $63.64. Precision Drilling shares last traded at $64.37, with a volume of 1,523 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PDS shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$145.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$130.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. TD Securities raised their price target on Precision Drilling from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Raymond James upgraded Precision Drilling from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$135.00 to C$147.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.00.

Precision Drilling Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Precision Drilling

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its holdings in Precision Drilling by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 274,930 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,721,000 after buying an additional 77,800 shares during the period. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC raised its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 15,877 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Precision Drilling in the 4th quarter worth about $193,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 99.3% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 468,138 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,703,000 after purchasing an additional 233,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Precision Drilling by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 195,248 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,491,000 after purchasing an additional 46,990 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.04% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services.

Further Reading

