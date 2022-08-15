Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Shares Gap Down to $67.39

Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS – Get Rating) (TSE:PD)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $67.39, but opened at $63.64. Precision Drilling shares last traded at $64.37, with a volume of 1,523 shares.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PDS shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$145.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$130.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. TD Securities raised their price target on Precision Drilling from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Raymond James upgraded Precision Drilling from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$135.00 to C$147.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.00.
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.
Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services.
