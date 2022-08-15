Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) Short Interest Up 20.7% in July

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,390,000 shares, an increase of 20.7% from the July 15th total of 1,980,000 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 824,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

In other news, COO Parth Mehrotra sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $1,000,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,391 shares in the company, valued at $2,435,748.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO David Mountcastle sold 30,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.66, for a total transaction of $1,152,170.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 152,492 shares in the company, valued at $5,742,848.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Parth Mehrotra sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $1,000,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 97,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,435,748.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 643,921 shares of company stock worth $20,595,512 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRVA. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Privia Health Group by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 5,121 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Privia Health Group by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 309,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,017,000 after acquiring an additional 120,807 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in Privia Health Group by 120.2% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 22,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 12,361 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC lifted its position in Privia Health Group by 498.6% during the 4th quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 64,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 53,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in Privia Health Group by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,049,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,795,000 after acquiring an additional 261,365 shares during the last quarter. 63.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PRVA traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $36.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 765,241. Privia Health Group has a one year low of $17.99 and a one year high of $41.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.34 and its 200-day moving average is $27.10.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $313.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.36 million. Privia Health Group had a negative net margin of 4.17% and a negative return on equity of 9.44%. Analysts expect that Privia Health Group will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen boosted their target price on Privia Health Group from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Privia Health Group from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen upped their price target on Privia Health Group from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial upped their price target on Privia Health Group from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Privia Health Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.33.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

