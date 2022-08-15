Privium Fund Management UK Ltd Acquires New Holdings in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)

Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 162,200 shares of the coal producer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,979,000. Peabody Energy comprises about 2.2% of Privium Fund Management UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd owned 0.12% of Peabody Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTU. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Peabody Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,156,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Peabody Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $642,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 293,900 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $2,959,000 after buying an additional 62,700 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 167.0% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 541,461 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $13,282,000 after buying an additional 338,695 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Peabody Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,462,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Clarkson Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Peabody Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Peabody Energy from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Peabody Energy from $19.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Peabody Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.67.

BTU traded down $0.41 on Monday, hitting $22.99. 62,247 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,062,958. Peabody Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $8.58 and a 12 month high of $33.29. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.92 and its 200-day moving average is $22.01.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The coal producer reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $1.48. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Peabody Energy had a return on equity of 60.85% and a net margin of 19.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Peabody Energy Co. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S.

