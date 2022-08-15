Privium Fund Management UK Ltd Acquires New Position in Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CRHC)

Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CRHC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 66,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $656,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd owned 0.06% of Cohn Robbins as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRHC. Gillson Capital LP boosted its holdings in Cohn Robbins by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 430,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,228,000 after buying an additional 26,761 shares in the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Cohn Robbins by 305.5% during the 4th quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 356,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,502,000 after purchasing an additional 268,372 shares in the last quarter. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. raised its holdings in Cohn Robbins by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 32,888 shares during the period. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cohn Robbins by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 7,626 shares during the period. Finally, CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in Cohn Robbins in the 4th quarter worth $1,436,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Cohn Robbins alerts:

Cohn Robbins Price Performance

Shares of Cohn Robbins stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.00. 3,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 548,351. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.93. Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.68 and a twelve month high of $10.05.

Cohn Robbins Company Profile

Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as CSR Acquisition Corp. Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cohn Robbins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohn Robbins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.