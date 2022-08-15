Privium Fund Management UK Ltd Acquires New Stake in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG)

Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new position in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,215,000. Vonage accounts for 0.7% of Privium Fund Management UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vonage in the 1st quarter worth $351,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vonage by 73.6% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 85,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 36,200 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vonage by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 567,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,517,000 after purchasing an additional 41,100 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Vonage by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 49,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vonage during the 1st quarter worth $306,000. 91.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ VG remained flat at $20.99 during trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,392,311. The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of -123.46 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.80. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $12.85 and a 12 month high of $21.00.

Separately, Craig Hallum lowered Vonage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $21.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Friday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vonage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.94.

Vonage Holdings Corp. primarily operates as a cloud communications company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the European Union, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Vonage Communications Platform and Consumer. The Vonage Communications Platform segment offers programmable, embeddable, and customizable application program interfaces that enable software developers to build communications capabilities, such as messaging and voice calling within their applications; and Vonage Contact Center, a cloud contact center solution.

