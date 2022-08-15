Privium Fund Management UK Ltd Buys New Position in SVF Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SVFA)

Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SVF Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SVFA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 51,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in SVF Investment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Q Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SVF Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SVF Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SVF Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SVF Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $162,000. Institutional investors own 53.99% of the company’s stock.

Get SVF Investment alerts:

SVF Investment Trading Up 0.1 %

SVFA traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,743. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.82. SVF Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.67 and a 12 month high of $10.88.

SVF Investment Profile

SVF Investment Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Carlos, California.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SVFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SVF Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SVFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SVF Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVF Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.