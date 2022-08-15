Privium Fund Management UK Ltd Has $1.15 Million Stock Holdings in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Privium Fund Management UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) by 274.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,492 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,892 shares during the quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $1,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Sanmina by 134.9% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,233 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Sanmina by 5.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 152,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,152,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Sanmina by 0.9% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 92,651 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,745,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Sanmina by 12.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,874 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in Sanmina by 34.5% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 11,142 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares during the last quarter. 92.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sanmina alerts:

Sanmina Stock Down 1.1 %

Sanmina stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $49.41. 3,065 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 437,771. Sanmina Co. has a twelve month low of $35.06 and a twelve month high of $50.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.55 and a 200-day moving average of $41.59. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sanmina ( NASDAQ:SANM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Sanmina had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 13.67%. Sanmina’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Sanmina Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SANM. StockNews.com upgraded Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Sanmina from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Sanmina Profile

(Get Rating)

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sanmina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanmina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.