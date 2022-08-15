Privium Fund Management UK Ltd Makes New Investment in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 135.5% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 760.4% in the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of RTX stock traded up $0.19 on Monday, reaching $95.20. 28,422 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,591,014. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $79.00 and a 12-month high of $106.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $140.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $93.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.74.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 6.84%. The company had revenue of $16.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus boosted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen boosted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen upped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Vertical Research dropped their target price on Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.10.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

