Privium Fund Management UK Ltd Makes New Investment in Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAM)

Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new position in Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 51,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd owned about 0.07% of Slam as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLAM. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Slam by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 101,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Slam by 162.3% in the 4th quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Slam in the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Slam by 211.1% in the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 948,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,215,000 after purchasing an additional 643,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kawa Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Slam in the 4th quarter worth about $778,000. 67.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Slam alerts:

Slam Stock Performance

Shares of SLAM remained flat at $9.87 during midday trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 25,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,574. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.79. Slam Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.63 and a 1 year high of $9.88.

Slam Company Profile

Slam Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Slam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.