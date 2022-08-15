Privium Fund Management UK Ltd Makes New Investment in TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. (NYSE:TPGY)

Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. (NYSE:TPGY – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 51,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd owned approximately 0.12% of TPG Pace Beneficial Finance as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial Finance in the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TPG Pace Beneficial Finance during the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in TPG Pace Beneficial Finance during the 1st quarter valued at $125,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in TPG Pace Beneficial Finance during the 4th quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TPG Pace Beneficial Finance during the 4th quarter valued at $196,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.76% of the company’s stock.

TPGY traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.98. 800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 195,583. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.90. TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $12.62.

TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

