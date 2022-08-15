Privium Fund Management UK Ltd Purchases Shares of 51,500 Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:SDAC)

Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:SDAC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 51,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Sustainable Development Acquisition I by 66.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,522,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,827,000 after acquiring an additional 605,518 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Sustainable Development Acquisition I by 137.1% in the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,441,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,043,000 after acquiring an additional 833,600 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Sustainable Development Acquisition I by 117.8% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 932,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,082,000 after acquiring an additional 504,410 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Sustainable Development Acquisition I by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 821,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,001,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,140,000. 64.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SDAC traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.86. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,792. Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $9.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.80.

Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp., does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Bakersfield, California.

