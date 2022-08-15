Privium Fund Management UK Ltd Takes $26.91 Million Position in Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO)

Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 641,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,910,000. Frontline accounts for approximately 15.1% of Privium Fund Management UK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd owned approximately 0.32% of Frontline at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Frontline by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,344 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Frontline by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,099 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 10,789 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Frontline by 103.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 570,615 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,034,000 after acquiring an additional 289,982 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Frontline during the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Frontline by 134.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 71,560 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 40,978 shares in the last quarter. 20.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Frontline Stock Performance

NYSE FRO traded down $0.19 on Monday, hitting $11.19. 84,428 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,684,451. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.91. Frontline Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $6.10 and a fifty-two week high of $11.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -217.80 and a beta of 0.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Frontline ( NYSE:FRO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The shipping company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $103.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.78 million. Frontline had a negative return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 1.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Frontline Ltd. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FRO shares. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Frontline from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com lowered Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Frontline in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company.

Frontline Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Featured Articles

