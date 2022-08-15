Privium Fund Management UK Ltd Takes $502,000 Position in Executive Network Partnering Co. (NYSE:ENPC)

Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Executive Network Partnering Co. (NYSE:ENPC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 51,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd owned about 0.12% of Executive Network Partnering at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fountainhead AM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Executive Network Partnering during the first quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Arena Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Executive Network Partnering during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,901,000. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Executive Network Partnering by 15.0% during the first quarter. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. now owns 167,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after buying an additional 21,782 shares during the last quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC increased its position in Executive Network Partnering by 50.9% in the first quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 99,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 33,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in Executive Network Partnering in the fourth quarter worth $574,000. Institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

Executive Network Partnering Stock Performance

ENPC remained flat at $9.94 during trading hours on Monday. 500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 249,058. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.99 and a 200-day moving average of $9.91. Executive Network Partnering Co. has a 12 month low of $9.67 and a 12 month high of $10.24.

Executive Network Partnering Company Profile

Executive Network Partnering Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar partnering transaction with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

