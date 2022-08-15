Privium Fund Management UK Ltd Takes Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 56,700 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,879,000. Freeport-McMoRan comprises approximately 1.6% of Privium Fund Management UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.7% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 32,280 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 424,303 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $17,707,000 after acquiring an additional 62,696 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at $280,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at $462,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at $556,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FCX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays dropped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Dustan E. Mccoy sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total value of $321,768.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 134,400 shares in the company, valued at $5,273,856. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis purchased 3,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.79 per share, for a total transaction of $86,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,302. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Dustan E. Mccoy sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total transaction of $321,768.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 134,400 shares in the company, valued at $5,273,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock traded down $1.40 during trading on Monday, reaching $30.22. 570,516 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,602,959. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.73. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.80 and a 1-year high of $51.99. The company has a market cap of $43.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.29.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.31). Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 22.04% and a net margin of 20.08%. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 9.12%.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

(Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.