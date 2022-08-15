Professional Fighters League Fan Token (PFL) Price Tops $0.49

Professional Fighters League Fan Token (PFL) traded up 13.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 15th. During the last week, Professional Fighters League Fan Token has traded up 21% against the US dollar. One Professional Fighters League Fan Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.49 or 0.00002035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Professional Fighters League Fan Token has a total market cap of $634,873.75 and $62,727.00 worth of Professional Fighters League Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004149 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002317 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001536 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00013559 BTC.

Professional Fighters League Fan Token Profile

Professional Fighters League Fan Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,294,195 coins.

Buying and Selling Professional Fighters League Fan Token

