Project Inverse Reaches Market Cap of $332,618.07 (XIV)

Project Inverse (XIV) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. Project Inverse has a total market capitalization of $332,618.07 and $159,162.00 worth of Project Inverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Project Inverse coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0096 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Project Inverse has traded 12.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004159 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002318 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001555 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00013816 BTC.
About Project Inverse
Project Inverse’s total supply is 46,972,302 coins and its circulating supply is 34,483,498 coins. Project Inverse’s official Twitter account is @inverseproject.
Buying and Selling Project Inverse
