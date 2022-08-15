PumaPay (PMA) Trading Up 36.6% Over Last 7 Days

PumaPay (PMA) traded down 86.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 15th. One PumaPay coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PumaPay has a total market capitalization of $910,453.52 and approximately $21.00 worth of PumaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PumaPay has traded up 36.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PumaPay alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,056.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004140 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003959 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004140 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004211 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002117 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.98 or 0.00128237 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00035948 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.87 or 0.00065980 BTC.

PumaPay Profile

PumaPay (CRYPTO:PMA) is a coin. It launched on May 8th, 2018. PumaPay’s total supply is 78,042,956,829 coins and its circulating supply is 31,732,432,231 coins. PumaPay’s official Twitter account is @PumaPay and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PumaPay is /r/PumaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PumaPay’s official message board is blog.pumapay.io. The official website for PumaPay is pumapay.io.

PumaPay Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PumaPay's open-source Pull Payment Protocol is a comprehensive blockchain solution which offers robust payment mechanisms far more credible, efficient, flexible, cost-effective, and scalable than current implementations (credit cards). Unlike today's payment methods, which include credit cards and virtual coins like Bitcoin, the Pull Payment Protocol was designed from the ground up specifically to overcome existing hurdles and offers a set of tools developed to facilitate onboarding processes for both businesses and individuals. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PumaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PumaPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PumaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PumaPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PumaPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.